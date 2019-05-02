Watch as anti-fracking protesters stage demo against Team Ineos on Tour de Yorkshire 2019 opening day

Anti-fracking protestors have gathered outside the Team Ineos bus at the startline of the Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster on Thursday morning.

The cycling team, formerly known as Team Sky, have been taken over by Ineos, the chemicals multinational company involved in fracking in parts of Yorkshire.

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 anti-fracking protesters

This is their first race under the Ineos banner and they have been subjected to peaceful protests in Doncaster by around three dozen protestors.

Chris Froome is riding for the team in this week's race.

Anti-fracking protests are expected along the route over the next few days but Froome – for so long the standard-bearer for the dominant Team Sky before they were taken over by Ineos – is concentrating on the cycling.

He said on Wednesday: “There are going to be tens of thousands of people out on the roads, and I’m going to be focused on that positive energy,” said Froome.

Tour de Yorkshire protesters gathered peacefully in Doncaster on Thursday

“The fact that people are going to be coming out to celebrate sport, to bring their families out for a great day out, those are the things I’m going to be focused on.”

Fracking protestor Cassie Steel said on Thursday morning: "We are opposed to fracking in this area and to cycling's involvement with this company."