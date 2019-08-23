Yorkshire boy, 12, dies while swimming at French campsite

Have your say

A 12-year-old boy from East Yorkshire has died while swimming in a pool during a holiday in France.

The boy is believed to have got into difficulty in a pool at the Eurocamp resort in the Berny-Riviere area of northern France.

Eyewitnesses described how people rushed to help the boy after he was pulled from the water at La Croiz du Vieux Point holiday site on Thursday evening.

Reports say the boy was rushed to hospital in Paris but tragically died.

In a statement the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was supporting the family.

A spokeswoman said: "We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in France and are in contact with the French authorities."

La Croix du Vieux Pont is popular with British families visiting France over the summer.

A Eurocamp spokeswoman said: "Eurocamp are profoundly saddened to learn of the tragic incident that occurred onsite at La Croix du Vieux Pont yesterday.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

"We are actively cooperating with the Campsite operator, the tour operator with whom the family are travelling, and with local authorities to determine the precise circumstances that led to the accident.

"A further update will follow."