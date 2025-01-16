Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Powell has assumed his role as managing director of Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, having previously served as CEO of the award-winning GMI Construction.

During his time at GMI, Mr Powell led the company's expansion in the Midlands and North of England, overseeing a number of large-scale projects for major clients such as Siemens, Bruntwood and Muse.

He has also held senior roles at Wates Construction and Caddick Construction across a 28-year career in the construction industry.

Lee Powell, the new managing director of Henry Boot Construction.

Mr Powell said: “Joining a highly reputable and long-standing business such as Henry Boot Construction was an opportunity I couldn’t miss, and I look forward to working with a very talented and dedicated team.

“The business has fantastic values and an outstanding reputation for quality. We will be looking to build on these strong foundations and continue expanding our reach further into the East Midlands and the north east of England.

“We’ll also be diversifying our scope – creating a balanced private sector portfolio to complement our heritage in the public sector, alongside expanding into additional sectors such as purpose-built student accommodation.

“As we face a rapidly changing construction environment, my focus will be on delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients, driving sustainable growth and ensuring we remain a trusted partner for both the public and private sectors.”

Henry Boot Construction is set to lead on several key projects in 2025, including the £36m redevelopment of Rotherham Markets.

Tim Roberts, CEO of Henry Boot, said: “We are excited to welcome Lee Powell to Henry Boot Construction and I look forward to working closely with him.

"His extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable as we look to drive the business forward and build on our legacy of excellence.

"Lee’s deep passion for delivering high-quality projects aligns perfectly with our values and vision for the business.”

The appointment of Mr Powell as managing director coincides with the addition of James Smith, who joins as finance director this month.