Art-lovers can hang a masterpiece in their front room thanks to an innovative picture lending scheme in Leeds.

Leeds Arts Gallery’s Picture Library is back this week, giving visitors the chance to display stunning artworks from the collection in their own home.

From today (Oct 17) until Sunday (Oct 20), individuals and businesses can come into the gallery between 11am and 2pm and take a look at the works which can be taken away to hang in their own homes or offices, or swap for one they are currently displaying.

More than 500 works of art from the city’s collection are on display homes, offices and community centres across Yorkshire, and Leeds Council collaborates with many organisations to foster an active interest in the visual arts, improve wellbeing in hospitals and inspire learning in classrooms.

Left to right gallery assistant Sheel Douglas assistant curator Kirsty Young prepare a work titled 'If the accident will' by artist Michael Challenger at Leeds Art Gallery ahead of the Picture Library selection event this weekend, where people can borrow paintings from the gallery to display in their homes. PA Photo. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The first ever Picture Library was started in 1961 and the scheme has remained hugely popular ever since.

Works available to borrow include oils, watercolours, drawings, photographs and a variety of prints.