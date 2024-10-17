Leeds Art Gallery: How you can take home a work of art from your visit to Leeds Art Gallery
Leeds Arts Gallery’s Picture Library is back this week, giving visitors the chance to display stunning artworks from the collection in their own home.
From today (Oct 17) until Sunday (Oct 20), individuals and businesses can come into the gallery between 11am and 2pm and take a look at the works which can be taken away to hang in their own homes or offices, or swap for one they are currently displaying.
More than 500 works of art from the city’s collection are on display homes, offices and community centres across Yorkshire, and Leeds Council collaborates with many organisations to foster an active interest in the visual arts, improve wellbeing in hospitals and inspire learning in classrooms.
The first ever Picture Library was started in 1961 and the scheme has remained hugely popular ever since.
Works available to borrow include oils, watercolours, drawings, photographs and a variety of prints.
Loans are available to both individuals and businesses, with subscription charges varying. Further selection events will take place throughout the coming year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.