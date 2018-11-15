Leeds-based Asda mince pies win top accolade in taste test

Leeds-based supermarket giant Asda has been awarded a top accolade in an annual Christmas mine pie taste test.

An expert panel gathered by consumer organisation Which? tasted more than 100 premium mince pies, awarding Asda's Extra Special mince pies and Fortnum & Mason's Traditional mince pies its Best Buy accolade.

Fortnum & Mason's pies, costing £10.95 for six, secured the top score of the test at 74 per cent and plaudits from the judges, who declared them a "surefire winner".

Asda's effort costing £1.50 for six pies won a 71 per cent score from the judges, who noted their "subtle spicing" and "lovely buttery aroma".

Judges also praised Lidl's pies, costing £1.79 for six, for their "pleasantly fruity taste".

However, Which? said the judges felt the standard of mince pies had slipped in recent years, believing a major contributing factor was the rising cost of ingredients including dried fruit and butter.

Which? Magazine editor Harry Rose said: "Nothing smells or tastes more festive than delicious mince pies warm from the oven.

"Despite concerns over falling quality in recent years, our research shows that there are still great pies on offer this year, at a range of price points.

"Whether you splash out at Fortnum's or treat yourself at Asda or Lidl, our expert testing means you will be getting a real taste of Christmas with these excellent mince pies."