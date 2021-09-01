Leeds-based digital marketing agency Ascensor secures major acquisition

Ascensor MD Andrew Firth

The deal, which is for an undisclosed sum, means that Ascensor will secure Green Gecko’s Digital clients, and includes the recruitment of two GGD employees.

Ascensor’s MD, Andrew Firth, said: “We’re so pleased to have agreed terms for this acquisition. Our marketing retainers are growing exponentially, and quality SEO is in high demand.

“The deal not only brings new client retainers, but also two experienced SEO executives who will bring our SEO team to five, adding more capacity for our growing client list.”

Mr Firth added: “Green Gecko Digital was established in 2018 under the ownership of Marco Sarussi, who is now pursuing other business interests.

“The firm has grown successfully and is regarded as a leading player in SEO. Their website has ranked at number one for the key search phrase ‘SEO Leeds’ and many other key SEO search terms for over two years.”

Ascensor’s acquisition will include the recruitment of SEO executives Louise Newton and Ben Schofield.

Mr Firth added: “This deal brings new and long-standing SEO and website clients, the top-ranking lead generation website and most importantly it allows Ascensor to grow our SEO team.

“This recruitment will ensure that clients receive continuity of service and support, and will provide us with some additional capacity to service our growing retainers.”

Ascensor recently purchased Blue Mantis and in 2020 bought the web design and app development business Webposse and web hosting firm ClaretMedia LLP.