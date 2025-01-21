Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddisons scooped first place in the rankings, completing 804 property deals in England, covering over 3 million sq ft of space across all commercial property categories.

In Yorkshire and the Humber the firm took second place, after Carter Towler, with 167 deals and was also placed second in West Yorkshire, where it notched up 93 property transactions in 2024.

Managing partner Anthony Spencer said: “The fact that Eddisons occupies the top slot in these prestigious EG Radius rankings is a great achievement in what has been, across 12 months, a challenging market.

Bradford-based Eddisons associate director, Matt Jennings.

“We are really proud that our commercial agency team, in Yorkshire and across the country, are renowned for their extensive on-the-ground local presence combined with a national reach.

"That’s added to our fantastic agency colleagues’ in-depth knowledge of their local markets, as well as the professional nous to power transactions through to completion.”

Bradford-based Eddisons associate director, Matt Jennings, was named as West Yorkshire’s second most active individual dealmaker, having lead 53 deals in the county.

He was also the third most active property dealmaker across the Yorkshire and Humber region.

A string of high-profile deals headed by Jennings in 2024 included the sale of the historic 36,500 sq ft Stone Hall Mill in Bradford to bed and mattress manufacturer Wow Lifestyle, enabling the firm to create new jobs and expand its product range.

Jennings and the Eddisons agency team in Bradford also acted for sliding doors manufacturer FSD in the sale of its 45,000 sq ft warehouse in the city to local bakery group Regal Food Products.

In November of last year Eddisons announced that it had been appointed to sell a prime portfolio of nine, mostly retail and hospitality, properties across the UK with a collective guide price of £7.5m.

Including the Stafford branch of Barclays Bank, a Loungers venue in Malvern and two Costa outlets in Bolton and Norfolk, the ‘Fenwall’ portfolio, which features some landmark historic buildings, generates a total annual rental income of £550,000.

A large, and currently vacant, Grade II-listed Regency building on Cheltenham’s famous Promenade, and an three-storey Victorian property in Malvern, let to hospitality group Loungers UK, were among the nine properties in the portfolio.

Eddisons employs around 500 people across a national network of more than 30 offices.