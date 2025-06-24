Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor James Shapiro led a team of scientists and clinicians based at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, who successfully pioneered the ‘Edmonton Protocol’.

This groundbreaking technique has led to the successful transplantation of tiny islet cells – which produce insulin – from a donor pancreas into the liver of patients with Type 1 diabetes.

Prof Shapiro received the distinguished BJS Award at The Royal College of Surgeons of England, in London, on June 13 after being selected from nominees based around the world.

And it was during his upbringing in West Yorkshire that he was inspired to join the profession.

Professor Shapiro said: “My dad [Dr Henry Shapiro] was a family doctor in Harehills, Leeds. I used to go down to his surgery on a Saturday morning and sit down next to him as he saw his patients, when I was four or five, with a stethoscope around my neck. I used to wander around his surgery and see the ether masks in his cabinet and the syringes and scalpels. I was completely fascinated by the idea of surgery. He used to bring a wooden box back on a Wednesday with some black corrugated rubber tubing. He used to give anaesthetics at the dental office. I would open those boxes and play them.

“When I was 16, he had a close friend who was a surgeon in Leeds and he arranged for me to go to a private surgical clinic for the day and it was a jaw-dropping experience for me. I’ll never forget it and I’ll never forget the patients we saw that day. That was it for me, I knew I wanted to be a surgeon. That journey took me to today, where I direct the liver transplant and living donor liver transplant programmes in Edmonton, Canada, and where we carry out over 100 liver transplants a year and over 300 major hepatobiliary cancer surgeries.”

Professor Shapiro developed an interest in liver and islet cell transplantation as a medical student working in Newcastle-upon Tyne – he also trained in Bristol - and has worked in this field for more than 40 years. He has been on Faculty at the University of Alberta since 1998, where he holds a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Transplantation Surgery and Regenerative Medicine.

The Edmonton Protocol involves taking a donated pancreas, isolating the tiny islet cells which produce insulin within it, and separating them from the pancreas.

A teaspoonful of cells is then washed and purified before being injected into the portal vein in the recipient patient’s liver.

Within seconds, the newly transplanted cells start producing as much insulin as the body needs.

The procedure, which takes around 20 minutes to perform, does not require surgery.

The treatment has been given to thousands of patients with Type 1 diabetes around the world whose condition is difficult to control with insulin injections because they experience dangerous lows in their blood sugar levels, triggering ‘hypoglycaemic unawareness’, which can cause them to fall into a coma and die.

Left untreated, these people are unable to drive, operate machinery or work in many jobs.

Undergoing islet cell transplantation has been life- changing for many – reversing their symptoms, potentially saving lives and, in many cases, ending their dependence on insulin. It is offered to patients at NHS hospitals in the UK, as well as in Canada, the USA, France, Switzerland, Japan, Australia and in China.

Prof Shapiro said: “Seeing a patient lead a normal life, have a family, hold down a job, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Helen Stankevicius, 70, inset, who lives in West Cumbria with her husband George, is one of them. The mother of two, and grandmother of three, struggled to control her Type 1 diabetes for 40 years, experiencing hypoglycaemic unawareness frequently and collapsing on numerous occasions.

Undergoing two islet transplants, in November 2015 and then in June 2016, was life-changing. She said: “I’ve got my life back. I feel like a person again. When you are completely dependent on someone else, you feel useless.