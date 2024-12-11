A union has claimed that Ryanair flights from Leeds Bradford Airport could be hit over Christmas by a walk out by workers in a dispute over a £125-a-month payment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 50 members of the Unite union who work at Leeds-Bradford airport are to strike from December 19 to January 4, which the union said could potentially lead to the grounding of planes.

The union said the workers are predominantly employed on Ryanair flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strike was called after Swiss aviation services company Swissport refused to make additional "de-icing" payments to staff that Swissport workers in other airports receive.

Unite said Swissport had refused to make additional payments to workers for "de-icing" duties at Leeds Bradford Airport

The union said the workers move airplanes around the terminals safely, carry out baggage handling and operate specialised vehicles. They have traditionally received payments of £125 a month to de-ice planes at any time of day or night.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Swissport is making millions off the backs of our members who work at all times of day and night, in all weathers, doing a tough and vital job ensuring planes are safe to use.

"That they are being denied this additional payment beggars belief. Unite won't stand for our members being hard done by in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swissport recently made pre-tax profits of £10.5 million in the UK.

Unite regional officer Chris Muscroft said: "Our members literally sign paperwork that makes them accountable for all the lives on board a plane. Our de-icing trained members are out from very early in the morning and are expected to cover any delays beyond finish times.

“The strike will cause enormous disruption to flights at the airport. But this dispute is entirely a result of Swissport’s Scrooge like behaviour. This additional payment, a drop in the ocean for Swissport."