Leeds Building Society launches new programme to teach public about fraud

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The society has launched an ongoing programme of one-to-one fraud clinics at its 51 high street branches across the UK. The sessions are available to the general public and will be held in branches including Leeds, Garforth, Crossgates, Morley and Moortown.

Research from the Society shows that 42 per cent of members were worried about being targeted by financial scammers,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Senior, head of financial crime prevention at Leeds Building Society, said: “According to UK Finance, £1.17bn was lost to fraud in 2024, a shocking figure and something we want to help to tackle.

Leeds Building Society has launched a programme of free fraud clinics. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire

“Through developing this educational programme, we hope to help our members and the general public feel more confident about how to protect themselves from financial crime, and give them the tools and knowledge to spot potential scams.”

The new programme of 30-minute sessions will be run by branch managers who will take customers through the most common financial crimes and offer advice on how to protect themselves.

Created by the Building Society’s Customer Experience and Financial Crime Prevention teams, the clinics will cover topics including online banking and card fraud, as well as scam mail and APP fraud. E

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions will be tailored to attendees, covering any specific concerns in more detail.

Appointments for the sessions are available to the Society’s members as well as the general public and can be booked via telephone or in branches.

Details can be found on the Leeds Building Society branch finder online.

The roll out of the clinics follows trial sessions in five branches, including the Society’s Swansea branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy McCauley, customer experience manager at Leeds Building Society said: “Our Swansea branch team recently received a call from a gentleman who attended a fraud clinic after a scammer had attempted to gain personal information from him through a text message claiming to be from a parking company.

“Putting the learning from the fraud clinic into action, he instantly knew it could be a scam and didn’t click on the link. Since attending the session he says he is more savvy to potential scams and feels more confident about his own financial security.”