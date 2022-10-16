LiveLeeds city centre fire: Firefighters remain at Leonardo Building as investigation into cause begins - live updates
Firefighters are continuing to work at the scene of a huge blaze in Leeds city centre.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at the Leonardo Building in Cookridge Street at around 7.45pm on Saturday night.
Video and pictures quickly emerged of flames engulfing the building which was undergoing redevelopment and unoccupied at the time.
Firefighters tackle huge Leeds city centre blaze
Leeds City Museum closed for day
Leeds City Museum has issued a statement confirming that it’s closed today and thanking the emergency services for their efforts to stop the fire spreading.
Road closures in place and businesses closed following Leeds city centre building blaze
Road closures are in place today around the site in Leeds city centre where a huge fire took place.
Section of Cookridge Street still closed
Journalist Saloni Mathur has shared these images from the scene this morning. They show the closed-off area of Cookridge Street next to the building and the scaffolding that already surrounded it, making it hard to see just how much damage the fire has caused.
Fire now completely out
Our reporter Abi Whistance has had confirmation from the emergency services that the fire is now completely out. It means the focus shifts to the investigation into the cause and assessments about the safety of the building following the blaze.
There’s no immediate signs of the metal fencing blocking off part of Cookridge Street being taken down at the stage. We understand Vodka Revolution are waiting on a call to give the all-clear to reopen, potentially later on today now that the fire is out.
Update from the scene
Our reporter Abi Whistance is down at the scene:
She’s also spoken to a police officer on site who has confirmed that nobody was hurt in the fire.
We understand that staff at Vodka Revolution - the entrance to which is inside the cordon - are waiting to hear whether they can open as usual at 11am.
How the scene looks this morning
Our photographer Simon Hulme has been to the scene this morning:
Video and pictures show the aftermath of huge blaze at derelict building
These pictures and videos show the aftermath of the devastating fire at a disused building in Leeds city centre.
New footage of fire
This footage shot by Mark Bickerdike shows the fire at its height last night.
City centre blaze ‘scaled down significantly'
Huge blaze at in Leeds city centre 'scaled down significantly' by fire crews
The huge fire in Leeds city centre which broke out on Saturday night has been scaled down significantly, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has said.
Fire service provides update about the blaze
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said this morning that crews will be on site for most of the day (Sunday).
He said: “We will have two pumps in attendance and we will be doing a release this morning, which means we will replace those crews with two other crews.
“The fire is still ongoing, but we have scaled down the incident significantly.
“Fire investigation will start from 9am, so we will probably be on site for the rest of the day.”
Chief executive thanks fire service for their efforts
Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan has expressed his gratitude for the efforts of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and others involved in the emergency response tonight.
Responding to a fire service post on Twitter, he wrote: “Very many thanks for all you are doing with other emergency services teams and @LeedsCC_News colleagues to bring this under control and keep people safe.”
It’s a sentiment that’s been shared by others on social media who remain hopeful that nobody has been hurt and that nearby buildings such as Leeds City Museum have been protected.
Others have written about their sadness over a piece of the city’s history being destroyed. While the extent of the damage won’t be clear until the morning, it seems likely that the Grade II listed Leonardo Building is going to need significant rebuilding work - if it can be salvaged at all.
What is the Hazardous Area Response Team?
Firefighters and police have been joined at the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and members of its Hazardous Area Response Team.
This team is made up of specially trained personnel who provide the ambulance response to major incidents.
Acccording to YAS, the team has 42 members who are equipped to safely locate, stabilise, treat and rescue casualties from dangerous environments such as collapsed buildings or crashed vehicles.
They can provide emergency treatment in precarious rescue operations where patients may be trapped or in places where access is difficult, such as heights, underground or in water.
At this stage, there have been no reports of people trapped inside the building but the team are likely to remain on standby at the scene in case they are needed.