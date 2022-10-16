Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan has expressed his gratitude for the efforts of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and others involved in the emergency response tonight.

Responding to a fire service post on Twitter, he wrote: “Very many thanks for all you are doing with other emergency services teams and @LeedsCC_News colleagues to bring this under control and keep people safe.”

It’s a sentiment that’s been shared by others on social media who remain hopeful that nobody has been hurt and that nearby buildings such as Leeds City Museum have been protected.