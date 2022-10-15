Journalist Rebekah McFadden captured these images of emergency services responding to a fire in Cookridge Street which broke out shortly before 8pm tonight.

She said: “I walked out of the O2 Academy and immediately started smelling smoke, but was not sure where it was coming from. I was on my way to bus stop and my usual route is right through Millennium Square. I saw the building on fire.

“The police taped off the area but we were all still allowed to be there. Crowds of people were coming out of the restaurants and bars nearby.

“After hanging around for 20 minutes or so, it continued to go up in flames and you could tell more fire engines were being called to the area. I couldn’t hang around too long because they ended up kicking everyone out of Millennium Square completely as they said they needed to bring fire engines through there.

“I went around towards the other side near The Headrow and it was also taped off there. I asked a police officer if he knew what happened and he said he did not know yet, he was still waiting to hear. I also asked if there were people in there working and he said nobody was hurt as far as he knows.”

Fire rages near Millennium Square West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received the first report about the fire in Cookridge Street at 7.47pm on Saturday night.

Fire service response Ten fire engines are at the scene, with crews from stations across the city in attendance.

Under redevelopment The fire is in the Leonardo Building near Leeds City Museum. It is currently being redeveloped along with the neighbouring Thoresby House.

Crowds gather Stunned crowds gathered in Millennium Square where a cordon has been put in place.