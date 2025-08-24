Leeds Festival 2025: World's biggest artists from Chappell Roan to Hozier and Travis Scott take Yorkshire by storm

Extraordinary performances from some of the world's biggest artists have taken Yorkshire by storm as crowds descended on Leeds Festival this weekend.

Tens of thousands of people turned out to celebrate exams success or to dance the night away, revelling in the magic of music legends from AJ Tracey to The Kooks.

It was a varied mix, from the might and power of American rapper Travis Scott who took the stage by storm before a dramatic early exit to the sheer vocal talent of Irish singer Hozier.

But it was the bold energy of Chappell Roan that stole the show, to a crowd packed twice as deep as for any other act.

All smiles at the Saturday of Leeds Festival. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Arguably she should have headlined as the crowds were wild, with a sea of cowboy hats bobbing in tribute to Pink Pony Club as she belted out a series of chart-topping hits.

This set was to prove the undoubted star of the festival, electric and bold, unrivalled in intensity across all the stages as revellers arrived en-masse to sing alongside her.

"She was incredible," said festival-goer Itzela Balla from Cookridge in Leeds. "I loved every second of it - what an incredible performer. And I loved her outfit.

"I scream-sang the whole thing like a teenager."

Leeds Festival 2025 at Bramham Park. Day two. Hozier headlining the Main Stage. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

To Mrs Balla, there were so many best bits; Red Rodeo Club, Alessi Rose and The Kooks.

James Ramsbottom, whose nine-year-old Hannie was sporting her own pink cowboy hat, said: "The whole thing - from the costumes to the set list - was so good.

"The festival was brilliant - once we got parked," he added.

Leeds Festival, with capacity for 90,000 over the course of the weekend at its Bramham Park site near Wetherby, has long been a staple of the UK's music scene.

The pink cowboy hats were all the rage. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

It shares over 150 acts with sister site Reading Festival, presented by Rockstar Energy, and drawing some of the biggest names in the business.

There were some changes this year, with campgrounds and apps designed to make the process more streamlined and with new stages.

There were eco-areas, silent discos and club takeovers, with yoga and upcycling workshops, and special areas for support with teams at Festival Angels.

For ravers it was a buzzing atmosphere under the LED lights of the Chevron stage and with huge performances from major names from Sammy Virji and AJ Tracey.

Fans at the Main Stage for Alessi Rose . MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Irish musician Hozier, closing Saturday night's headline set with major hits including Too Sweet and Take Me To Church, did take a moment to reflect as he looked out over crowds.

He said it was an "absolute privilege and a joy" to headline at Leeds, adding: "The wind is a little bit cooler, it feels a little bit more like home, with the people a little bit warmer."

His comments did turn serious as he used his platform to call for peace in the Middle East.