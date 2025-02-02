Leeds-headquartered BJSS set to be acquired by London firm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CGI said the purchase will see over 2,400 consultants and professionals join its staff, in a move it said would “deepen the company’s operations across the UK in key industry sectors such as retail, health, government, financial services and energy & utilities.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close next month.

Details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Leeds-headquartered engineering and technology consultancy, BJSS, has struck an deal to be acquired by CGI, a business and IT consultancy based in London.

Tara McGeehan, president of CGI’s UK and Australia operations, said: “BJSS has a well-earned reputation for delivering exceptional value to its clients, driven by technical excellence and innovative thinking.

“By joining forces, we will strengthen our ability to help clients across the private and public sectors achieve measurable outcomes, such as driving efficiencies, improving customer experiences and generating business growth.”

Founded in 1993, BJSS is one of the UK’s largest independent IT and software engineering consultancies.

The company partners with clients to deliver large-scale software systems and address “complex technology challenges”. The firm delivers services including technology strategy and delivery, customer experience design, managed services, software engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), data and insights, cloud and platform solutions, and cybersecurity.

Upon successful completion of the acquisition, CGI will have operations across 26 locations in the UK.

Glynn Robinson, BJSS chairman, said: “Joining CGI represents an exciting new chapter for BJSS.

"Both CGI and BJSS share a commitment to sustainability, employee engagement and long-term client relationships.

"Together, we can leverage our complementary strengths to deliver even greater value for our clients while creating new opportunities for our talented team.”

Ms McGeehan added, “Our companies share a strong cultural alignment and pride in helping clients solve complex challenges to deliver value.

"BJSS employees will benefit from CGI’s ownership culture, which empowers all employees to become company owners and actively shape our future direction, whilst providing an enjoyable and collaborative working environment where they can fulfil their career potential.”

CGI said the move would enable its consultants to “partner with clients through a proximity-based model, while drawing on the support of the company’s broad international presence and wide range of services to deliver value.”