“Verging on the punitive, but it’s working”: Leeds locals reflect on parking fines

People in Leeds discuss how parking fines affect their travel.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

One man said: “Parking charges are verging on the punitive, and I guess all I can say about it is that it's working. I am being deterred from driving in cities, I start thinking about taking the train or the bus instead. It's not quite as convenient, but it does get you thinking.”