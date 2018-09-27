Leeds man shot outside his mother’s Chapeltown home, inquest heard

A Leeds man died after he was shot outside his mother’s house in Chapeltown, an inquest heard.

Christopher Lewis, 24, was stood outside the property on Reginald Street when he was approached by an unidentified person and shot in the head on August 1.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard today (Thursday) how he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died the following day.

The court heard how pathologist Dr Kirsten Hope concluded a preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and right arm.

Coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the hearing to allow for the police investigation to continue.So far the investigation into the fatal shooting has seen 14 people arrested but no one charged.

The shooting took place around 7.15pm on August 1 on Reginald Street in Chapeltown.

Police, armed officers and the National Police Air Service helicopter attended the scene. At the time the detective leading the investigation said it was believed to have been a targeted attack.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police

Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to progress the investigation into the murder of Christopher Lewis and are still very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the shooting in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 or who has any information that could assist in bringing those responsible to justice.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

