Health Secretary Wes Streeting has pledged he will “do everything in his power” to ensure other families don't endure "heartbreak caused by failures in NHS maternity care that should never have happened”.

It came as parents affected by inadequate maternity care at Leeds Teaching Hospitals say only an independent inquiry will get to the bottom of failings at the trust, after healthcare regulators finally acted.

The Care Quality Commission ordered the trust which runs Leeds General Infirmary and St James, where 8,500 babies are born a year, to make immediate improvements, after inspections in December and January. However some families said the failings had been "systemic for five to 10 years - if not more."

They said the CQC report "only just scratch(es) the surface", adding: "The action being taken by management now appears to be reactionary - prompted by families speaking out, negative performance data and media scrutiny - rather than genuine accountability.

"We’ve all seen this pattern before at other trusts, performative change, rather than real reform."

Mr Streeting said he’d met families again this week and heard about “cover-ups, life-changing injuries, and a lack of basic compassion at the very moment when kindness and support were most needed”.

He’d been left with “clear advice” about delivering "honesty and accountability” for victims. Ann Ford, CQC’s director of operations in the north, said whistleblowers’ concerns about staff shortages were "substantiated" and "posed a significant risk" to womens' safety and that of their babies.

CQC issued a warning notice "to focus the trust’s attention" to ensure there are "safe" staffing levels.

It downgraded maternity services overall as "inadequate" and neonatal services "as requires improvement".

Leeds MP Alex Sobel said he’d met the CQC with parents over a year ago so the regulator could address the families’ concerns.

He said: “I am relieved that CQC took action and that action will now be taken to improve our maternity services.”

The trust’s chief executive Professor Phil Wood said he was "extremely sorry to the families who have lost their babies when receiving care in our hospitals". He admitted they should have been better at listening to staff, adding: "I’m sorry we have fallen short on this."

They'd recruited 55 midwives, but are still 11 short of the recommended target of 367. A further 35 newly qualified midwives are due to start work this autumn.

He said: "“We have a robust plan in place, with the support of NHS England, that will enable us to continue to improve and deliver high quality safe care for the people of Leeds and beyond."