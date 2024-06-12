Leeds Road: Crews from across West Yorkshire dealing with major fire in Bradford
A section of Leeds Road has been closed while crews deal with the incident believed to centre on Heaton Motor Factors near popular restaurant Akbar’s.
Video footage shows the crews on scene shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.
The fire was first reported at 11.54am, WYFRS said. The service said the building was approximately 10m x 5m in size, with both storeys being affected by the fire.
Seven pumps and one aerial unit are on the scene. Police and ambulance have also been called to the scene.
West Yorkshire Police said it was on hand to assist with road closures, as Leeds Road is currently closed at its junction with Thornbury Road.
Buses using Leeds Road have been diverted while the incident is dealt with.
More to follow.
