Legal Matters Q&A: Jodie Hill, managing director of Thrive Law in Leeds

What’s the biggest development you’ve seen in the legal world during your career?

It’s the use of tech in legal services – the legal sector is streets behind fintech but we are slowly creeping up. Since the change in law allowing non-lawyers to own law firms we have seen certainly seen a positive shift. This not only improves efficiency but should over time start to bring the costs down for clients.

What law would you like to see changed?

I would like to see mental health first aiders made mandatory. I started this campaign at the beginning of last year and have been lucky enough to meet with Paula Sherriff MP to discuss how to affect the desired change. It’s a really long process and significant delay is caused by Brexit, but we are hopeful that change is on the horizon and hope to regroup with Paula again later this month, along with other MPs to discuss next steps.

What is the most exciting work you’ve ever done?

Our Thriving Minds conference which hosted 70 delegates on world mental health day last year. It’s so different to legal work and it’s something I am really passionate about. I want to empower and enable employers to improve mental wellbeing in the workplace. We are so excited to run it again this year, working closely with Tom Riordan and Leeds City Council to position the city as leaders in this area.

Who in the legal world do you most admire?

Lady Hale – not only is she a Yorkshire woman, she’s straight talking, very funny and holds the most senior legal post in the UK.

What advice would you give someone starting out in the profession?

Throw yourself into it. So many students and trainees have a sense of entitlement which can prevent them from fully succeeding; grab every opportunity and put yourself forward for networking, try get on a committee to gain some management experience and be active on social media.