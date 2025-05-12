Leisure centre users urge council to drop plans to cut fitness instructors' pay
According to one social media post, a new pay structure would see instructors getting “dangerously close to the minimum wage for the hour of the class only”, without recompense for time spent planning and travelling to the venues.
It says this could force “experienced instructors to walk away from council venues”.
Supporters say instructors, who can have classes of over 30 people, “deserve money not less” and provide a valuable service for people’s mental as well as physical health.
It comes as part of "total pay and reward” strategy, which was introduced by East Riding Council last year with backing from Unison, Unite and GMB trade unions.
The council said yesterday they are “listening to staff and working to find the best way forward”.
They are talking to the unions “to find a solution within our new pay structure”.
A statement added: "We have further meetings planned with staff and until then their current pay remains in place.
"Until a solution is reached we cannot comment further as this is on ongoing staffing matter.”
A freedom of information request last February showed 80 per cent of council staff saw their pay increase, 17 per cent was unchanged – and three per cent saw their wages fall.