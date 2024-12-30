Lidl secures approval for first store in Wetherby
Lidl has confirmed that its joint application with Springfield Healthcare for a new supermarket, care home and senior living accommodation in Wetherby will now move forward after successfully securing planning permission from the Planning Inspectorate, the government body responsible for handling planning appeals.
Liam Schofield, Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, said: “We’re thrilled to have secured planning approval from the Planning Inspectorate for our first store here in Wetherby.
"Over the past couple of years, our dedicated property team has worked tirelessly to make this happen, and we are incredibly grateful to the local community for their unwavering support.
"From the very beginning, our aim has been to ensure that residents have convenient access to our affordable produce, and we’re excited to keep the community updated as we move forward with our plans.”
Graeme Lee of Springfield Healthcare added: “It’s terrific to receive planning permission for our innovative and exemplar care development in Wetherby.”
"We’re sure it will have a tremendous impact within the community and will play a vital role in meeting the increasing local need for high quality care provision.”
