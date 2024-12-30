Lidl secures approval for first store in Wetherby

The supermarket chain Lidl is opening a new store in a Yorkshire town.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 30th Dec 2024, 01:00 GMT

Lidl has confirmed that its joint application with Springfield Healthcare for a new supermarket, care home and senior living accommodation in Wetherby will now move forward after successfully securing planning permission from the Planning Inspectorate, the government body responsible for handling planning appeals.

Liam Schofield, Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, said: “We’re thrilled to have secured planning approval from the Planning Inspectorate for our first store here in Wetherby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Over the past couple of years, our dedicated property team has worked tirelessly to make this happen, and we are incredibly grateful to the local community for their unwavering support.

Lidl will now move forward with its Wetherby plans after successfully securing planning permission from the Planning Inspectorate on its joint application with Springfield Healthcare. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)Lidl will now move forward with its Wetherby plans after successfully securing planning permission from the Planning Inspectorate on its joint application with Springfield Healthcare. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
Lidl will now move forward with its Wetherby plans after successfully securing planning permission from the Planning Inspectorate on its joint application with Springfield Healthcare. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

"From the very beginning, our aim has been to ensure that residents have convenient access to our affordable produce, and we’re excited to keep the community updated as we move forward with our plans.”

Graeme Lee of Springfield Healthcare added: “It’s terrific to receive planning permission for our innovative and exemplar care development in Wetherby.”

"We’re sure it will have a tremendous impact within the community and will play a vital role in meeting the increasing local need for high quality care provision.”

Related topics:LidlWetherbyYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice