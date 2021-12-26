Lisa Linklater appointed Queen’s Counsel in new Silk appointments

Lisa Linklater from Exchange Chambers in Leeds has been appointed Queen’s Counsel.

In total, Her Majesty the Queen has approved the appointment of 101 barristers and solicitors as new Queen’s Counsel in England and Wales. The title of QC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.

Ms Linklater specialises in high value, legally and factually complex shareholder and partnership disputes, corporate insolvency and commercial litigation in the Business and Property Courts of the High Court of Justice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is also a committee member of the Leeds Business & Property Courts Forum.

Christopher Barnes, from Exchange Chambers in Liverpool, has also been appointed QC.

Jonathan I’Anson, chief executive at Exchange Chambers, said: “On behalf of everyone at Exchange I would like to congratulate Lisa and Chris. This recognition is very much deserved and is the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication. They should be very proud.”

Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Chambers at Exchange said: “Congratulations to Lisa and Chris. I am delighted for both of them. They are both fantastic barristers and we are very grateful to have them as members of Exchange”

Exchange Chambers, based in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, now has 23 silks and 196 members in total.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you