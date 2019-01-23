LISTED: All 71 Patisserie Valerie stores which are set to close as 920 jobs axed

Administrators to failed cake chain Patisserie Valerie have confirmed the closure of 71 stores, resulting in 920 redundancies.
KPMG, which was appointed on Tuesday evening, said the number consists of 27 standalone stores, 19 Druckers outlets and 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions in Debenhams, Next and at motorway service areas. The company's bakery in Spitalfields has also closed.
The remaining 122 outlets will continue to trade while the professional services firm seeks a buyer for the business.
David Costley-Wood, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: "Since our appointment less than 24 hours ago, we have been pleased with the level of interest we have received in the business, and so remain hopeful of achieving a positive outcome.
"In the meantime, we can reassure customers that across the remaining 122 stores, it is all but business as usual."
Prior to its collapse, the cake chain employed more than 3,000.
Every Patisserie Valerie store which is closing (Yorkshire in bold)
Basildon
Debenhams
The Eastgate Centre
Beverley
Debenhams
Unit 4 Flemingate Centre, Flemingate
Chelmsford
Debenhams
27 High St
Edinburgh
Debenhams
109 Princes Street
Glasgow
Debenhams
97 Argyle Street
Hereford
Debenhams
Auctioneers Walk, The Old Market
Liverpool
Debenhams
42 Lord Street
London
Debenhams
10 Garratt Lane, Southside Shopping Centre, Wandsworth
London
Debenhams
Westfield Shopping Centre, Ariel Way
London
Debenhams
334-348 Oxford Street
Middlesbrough
Debenhams
The Corner, 1 Newport Rd,
Newport
Debenhams
1-7 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square
Oxford
Debenhams
1-12 Magdalen Street, OX1 3AA
Redditch
Debenhams
Kingfisher Shopping Centre, 19 Watford Walk
Stevenage
Debenhams
Roaring Meg Retail Park
Telford
Debenhams
Telford Shopping Centre
Wigan
Debenhams
Unit 39 Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Compton Street
Banbury
Druckers
Unit 28, Castle Quay Shopping Centre Castle Street
Birmingham
Druckers
Café 1, Upper Mall West
Birmingham
Druckers
100 Great Western Arcade
Burton
Druckers
Centre Mall Café, Cooper Square Shopping Centre
Cheltenham
Druckers
Unit 28 Regent Arcade
Coventry
Druckers
66 Hertford Street
Dudley
Druckers
Unit L78C Finance Mall Merry Hill Centre
Hanley
Druckers
Unit 230, The Mall Café The Potteries Shopping Centre
Leamington Spa
Druckers
Unit 35 Royal Priors
Leeds White Rose
Druckers
White Rose Shopping Centre South Mall
Leicester
Druckers
Fosse Park Food Court
Manchester
Druckers
169 The Arndale Centre
Nottingham
Druckers
218 Victoria Centre
Poole
Druckers
The Mall Café Dolphin Center
Redditch
Druckers
25E Kingfisher Walk
Solihull
Druckers
26 Jubilee Walk
Stratford Upon Avon
Druckers
43 Henley Street
Tamworth
Druckers
51 Ankerside Centre George Street
Wolverhampton
Druckers
61 Dudley Street
Baldock
Motorway
Unit 3 Extra MSA Baldock, A1(M) Junction 10
Beaconsfield
Motorway
UNIT 2, M40 Junction 2
Cambridge
Motorway
A14 (M11) Cambridge, Boxworth
Peterbrough
Motorway
Great North Road, Haddon
Cheltenham
Next
1A-1B, Gallagher Retail Park, Tewksbury Road
Hounslow
Next
Unit 1 Treaty Centre, 263-265 High Street
Manchester
Next
Unit 1C, Barton Square, Barton Dock Road
Manchester
Next
Unit 22 Manchester Fort Shopping Centre, Cheltenman Hill Rd
Bradford
Patisserie Valerie
The Broadway
Brighton
Patisserie Valerie
36 East Street
Bristol
Patisserie Valerie
57 Queens Road
Bury
Patisserie Valerie
26-28 The Haymarket
CHESTER
Patisserie Valerie
31, Bridge Street
Chippenham
Patisserie Valerie
Unit 1b Borough Parade
Cwmbran
Patisserie Valerie
8 The Mall
Derby
Patisserie Valerie
2 Crown Walk
Doncaster
Patisserie Valerie
Unit 100, 20 St Sepulchre Gate, Frenchgate Shopping Centre
Glasgow
Patisserie Valerie
B12 Glasgow Fort
Glasgow
Patisserie Valerie
18-20 Royal Exchange Square
Gloucester
Patisserie Valerie
4 Southgate Street
Leeds
Patisserie Valerie
Unit 2 Ground Floor, 8 St Pauls Street
Liverpool
Patisserie Valerie
Unit 1, 35 Whitechapel
London
Patisserie Valerie
37 Brushfield Steet
London
Patisserie Valerie
94 Holland Park Avenue
London
Patisserie Valerie
44 Old Compton Street
London
Patisserie Valerie
24-26 Turnham Green Terrace
London
Patisserie Valerie
27 Kensington Church Street
London
Patisserie Valerie
15 Bedford Street
London
Patisserie Valerie
80 Long Acre
London
Patisserie Valerie
215 Brompton Road
Manchester
Patisserie Valerie
2-4 St Ann Street
Newcastle
Patisserie Valerie
141 Grainger Street
Peterbrough
Patisserie Valerie
2 Cathedral Square
Salisbury
Patisserie Valerie
24 Butchers Row
Southport
Patisserie Valerie
365 Lord Street