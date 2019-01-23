LISTED: All 71 Patisserie Valerie stores which are set to close as 920 jobs axed

Administrators to failed cake chain Patisserie Valerie have confirmed the closure of 71 stores, resulting in 920 redundancies.

KPMG, which was appointed on Tuesday evening, said the number consists of 27 standalone stores, 19 Druckers outlets and 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions in Debenhams, Next and at motorway service areas. The company's bakery in Spitalfields has also closed.

-> The Patisserie Valerie stores closing in Leeds

The remaining 122 outlets will continue to trade while the professional services firm seeks a buyer for the business.

David Costley-Wood, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: "Since our appointment less than 24 hours ago, we have been pleased with the level of interest we have received in the business, and so remain hopeful of achieving a positive outcome.

"In the meantime, we can reassure customers that across the remaining 122 stores, it is all but business as usual."

Prior to its collapse, the cake chain employed more than 3,000.

Every Patisserie Valerie store which is closing (Yorkshire in bold)

Basildon

Debenhams

The Eastgate Centre

Beverley

Debenhams

Unit 4 Flemingate Centre, Flemingate

Chelmsford

Debenhams

27 High St

Edinburgh

Debenhams

109 Princes Street

Glasgow

Debenhams

97 Argyle Street

Hereford

Debenhams

Auctioneers Walk, The Old Market

Liverpool

Debenhams

42 Lord Street

London

Debenhams

10 Garratt Lane, Southside Shopping Centre, Wandsworth

London

Debenhams

Westfield Shopping Centre, Ariel Way

London

Debenhams

334-348 Oxford Street

Middlesbrough

Debenhams

The Corner, 1 Newport Rd,

Newport

Debenhams

1-7 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square

Oxford

Debenhams

1-12 Magdalen Street, OX1 3AA

Redditch

Debenhams

Kingfisher Shopping Centre, 19 Watford Walk

Stevenage

Debenhams

Roaring Meg Retail Park

Telford

Debenhams

Telford Shopping Centre

Wigan

Debenhams

Unit 39 Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Compton Street

Banbury

Druckers

Unit 28, Castle Quay Shopping Centre Castle Street

Birmingham

Druckers

Café 1, Upper Mall West

Birmingham

Druckers

100 Great Western Arcade

Burton

Druckers

Centre Mall Café, Cooper Square Shopping Centre

Cheltenham

Druckers

Unit 28 Regent Arcade

Coventry

Druckers

66 Hertford Street

Dudley

Druckers

Unit L78C Finance Mall Merry Hill Centre

Hanley

Druckers

Unit 230, The Mall Café The Potteries Shopping Centre

Leamington Spa

Druckers

Unit 35 Royal Priors

Leeds White Rose

Druckers

White Rose Shopping Centre South Mall

Leicester

Druckers

Fosse Park Food Court

Manchester

Druckers

169 The Arndale Centre

Nottingham

Druckers

218 Victoria Centre

Poole

Druckers

The Mall Café Dolphin Center

Redditch

Druckers

25E Kingfisher Walk

Solihull

Druckers

26 Jubilee Walk

Stratford Upon Avon

Druckers

43 Henley Street

Tamworth

Druckers

51 Ankerside Centre George Street

Wolverhampton

Druckers

61 Dudley Street

Baldock

Motorway

Unit 3 Extra MSA Baldock, A1(M) Junction 10

Beaconsfield

Motorway

UNIT 2, M40 Junction 2

Cambridge

Motorway

A14 (M11) Cambridge, Boxworth

Peterbrough

Motorway

Great North Road, Haddon

Cheltenham

Next

1A-1B, Gallagher Retail Park, Tewksbury Road

Hounslow

Next

Unit 1 Treaty Centre, 263-265 High Street

Manchester

Next

Unit 1C, Barton Square, Barton Dock Road

Manchester

Next

Unit 22 Manchester Fort Shopping Centre, Cheltenman Hill Rd

Bradford

Patisserie Valerie

The Broadway

Brighton

Patisserie Valerie

36 East Street

Bristol

Patisserie Valerie

57 Queens Road

Bury

Patisserie Valerie

26-28 The Haymarket

CHESTER

Patisserie Valerie

31, Bridge Street

Chippenham

Patisserie Valerie

Unit 1b Borough Parade

Cwmbran

Patisserie Valerie

8 The Mall

Derby

Patisserie Valerie

2 Crown Walk

Doncaster

Patisserie Valerie

Unit 100, 20 St Sepulchre Gate, Frenchgate Shopping Centre

Glasgow

Patisserie Valerie

B12 Glasgow Fort

Glasgow

Patisserie Valerie

18-20 Royal Exchange Square

Gloucester

Patisserie Valerie

4 Southgate Street

Leeds

Patisserie Valerie

Unit 2 Ground Floor, 8 St Pauls Street

Liverpool

Patisserie Valerie

Unit 1, 35 Whitechapel

London

Patisserie Valerie

37 Brushfield Steet

London

Patisserie Valerie

94 Holland Park Avenue

London

Patisserie Valerie

44 Old Compton Street

London

Patisserie Valerie

24-26 Turnham Green Terrace

London

Patisserie Valerie

27 Kensington Church Street

London

Patisserie Valerie

15 Bedford Street

London

Patisserie Valerie

80 Long Acre

London

Patisserie Valerie

215 Brompton Road

Manchester

Patisserie Valerie

2-4 St Ann Street

Newcastle

Patisserie Valerie

141 Grainger Street

Peterbrough

Patisserie Valerie

2 Cathedral Square

Salisbury

Patisserie Valerie

24 Butchers Row

Southport

Patisserie Valerie

365 Lord Street