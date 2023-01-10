Bao buns have been booming across Yorkshire, here are some of the best places to buy a bao whether you want it traditionally savoury or sweet.

The region is rife with this popular street food which features on BBC’s The Apprentice this week.

Baos are steamed buns or ‘baozi’ originating from China, but much like the Yorkshire Pudding it has been adapted in many ways to appeal to a range of audiences and taste buds.

Where to find a Bao in Yorkshire?

Little Bao Boy has two permanent sites in Leeds. Springwell Leeds, and North Brew Taproom as well as popping up around Leeds and the North of England in their mobile street food setup. Man's Markets and many others also offer Baos on their menus.

Many Bao vendors pop up at street food markets such as Chow Down in Leeds and Peddlers Market in Sheffield.

There are also several dedicated places to buy Bao from across Yorkshire such as the Little Bao Boy in Leeds, Wok&Bun in Pontefract, Baozi in Cleethorpes and Meow and Bao in York.

Many restaurants and shops also sell Bao as part of their offer such as Tattu Chinese Restaurant, Issho Japanese Restaurant, Mans Market and Blue Sakura in Leeds, VietMemories in Hull and Sumo Pan Asian in Beverley.

Some chains such as Zaap Thai and Marks & Spencer’s also offer Bao Buns.

What are Bao Buns?

They are made out of a sweet white dough and filled with a mixture of ingredients from pork to vegetables and some people like a sweet filling too.

