Highways England first reported the incident at 7am.
There is a full closure in place on the southbound carriageway between Carr Gate, Wakefield and Lofthouse.
A diversion is in place and motorists are advised to follow the hollow square signs.
Major delays on the M1 near Wakefield after multi-vehicle crash closes motorway
Last updated: Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 08:25
Traffic stuck behind closure now being released
Long delays of 15 minutes building for more than three miles
Here is the location of the crash
FULL CLOSURE
There is a full closure in place on the southbound carriageway.
Heavy traffic is building and motorists are advised to avoid the route.
Serious crash reported on M1 near Wakefield
There are major delays on the M1 near Wakefield as emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle crash.
It happened on the southbound carriageway between Junction 41 (Carr Gate) and Junction 40 (Wakefield/Lofthouse).