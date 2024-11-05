Local Goole boy to sing live on BBC Children in Need appeal show

This year, for the first time ever, the BBC Children in Need Choir will feature children and young people from across all parts of the UK who have been supported by local projects funded by BBC Children in Need.

Led by renowned vocal coach and music arranger, Mark De Lisser, the group of 19 children and young people, will sing the anthemic Take That classic ‘Never Forget.’

One of those individuals is 13 year old Liam from Goole. Liam has autism and attends a local specialist school. His Saturdays are spent at Castaway, a performance group supported by Children in Need for children and young people with learning and physical disabilities, mental health conditions and autism. Liam has attended Castaway for the past five years. It has completely changed his life. He had always loved singing and performing, and wanted to attend a musical theatre group – but found groups that typically catered for children without additional needs, really challenging. Castaway, with its focus on including children – like Liam – with autism, allows Liam to do what he loves – in an environment where he feels safe, and is completely understood.

Ahead of featuring in the choir, Liam said: “I have been enjoying the rehearsals, it is helping me learn the words and to relax my voice for the singing. I have been telling my school friends, other friends and my family all about it, so they are going to watch out for me on the night. I am so excited to meet everyone and for the show”.

Liam

Mum Elena said: ‘Liam is absolutely ecstatic to have been chosen to represent Castaway and Goole on BBC Children in Need. He is so excited to sing – an activity that brings him so much joy – in front of the whole country! He’s already told everyone at school, and they’ll be watching at home!’.

Tom Hill, from Castaway Goole added: “The whole group are very proud of Liam and cannot wait to see him on the big night of TV!”

Mark De Lisser, Choir Master said: “Taking part in this project has been such an incredible experience. I’ve had such a brilliant time working with the children in rehearsals and getting to know their stories. They’re an inspirational group of individuals and I can’t wait to show viewers the magic we’ve been creating.”

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need said: “We are thrilled to be working with Mark again and have him leading our BBC Children in Need Children’s Choir this year. Bringing together children from all parts of the country from projects we’ve funded will no doubt create something quite unique and special. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

The BBC Children in Need Choir is one of the programme’s most popular features and an extremely emotive and moving moment.

The choir will be supported by children from the Halle Youth Training Choir, with the backing track recorded by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

BBC Children in Need currently funds 36 projects across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to the value of £2,233,611, providing a range of services which support children and young people in the local area who are facing a variety of challenges, helping to make their lives lighter.

Right now, Children in Need is only able to help 1 in 8 organisations who ask for funding. Money raised during the 2024 Appeal will help BBC Children in Need to continue working in communities across the four nations, funding amazing people in family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges; homeless shelters, hospices and helplines.

Tune into BBC Look North on 14 November to see how preparations are going for Liam. Watch Liam perform live with the BBC Children in Need Choir on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Friday, 15 November.