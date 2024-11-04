Magtec: Defence Secretary John Healey hails 'deeply impressive' Yorkshire firm after visit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Healey, who is MP for the nearby Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency, visiting Magtec to see the company’s cutting-edge hybrid drive systems for battlefield electrification, stealth mobility and improved sustainability.

He toured the company’s design and manufacturing facility and met with company directors, senior engineers and apprentices. Magtec demonstrated the drivability of its hybrid MAN support vehicle for creating and distributing power networks across battlefields. It showcased its hybrid Foxhound vehicle for light infantry and specialist troop operations. The company highlighted its advanced capabilities for other defence applications, such as replacing big diesel motors with small silent technology. Additionally, it displayed its raft assembly for the UK’s largest fleet of heavy electric vehicles.

Magtec is a member of the British Army’s programme to develop technologies for battlefield electrification and deliver multiple technical and operational enhancements.

John Healey at Magtec

Mr Healey said: “This is a deeply impressive company with the long established manufacturing skills and the creative flair to improve the battlefield performance and the environmental performance of military vehicles. I am proud to see such stand-out British engineering based in Rotherham.” Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Magtec, said: “The Defence Secretary’s visit enthused the whole team and we were thrilled to have had the opportunity to show him around our facility.

"Magtec is a UK company at the forefront of electric technologies for the battlefields and disaster zones of the future, strengthening the UK’s sovereign capability and creating skilled jobs in South Yorkshire.”