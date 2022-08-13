Major search underway as man gets into difficulty in water at Lakeside in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Fire Service are urging people to avoid the area as teams do "everything they can" to find him.
The fire and rescue service said in a statement: "At around 4.20pm, we were called to concerns that a man had got into difficulty in water.
"Numerous agencies have responded and specialist teams are doing everything they can do find him. Please avoid the area."
Most Popular
It comes as temperatures topped 32C in parts of Yorkshire, and as crowds have flocked to the region's rivers, lakes and beaches.
Heatwave
In Sandsend, Coastguard teams were scrambled to search for a missing five-year-old boy during Whitby Regatta earlier in the day.
Witnesses said the alarm was raised after a sea fret blew in this morning and obscured visibility at Sandsend.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Whitby and Staithes Coastguard rescue teams worked with North Yorkshire Police to search for a child reported missing at Sandsend. The child was located safe and well by police officers and returned to parents."