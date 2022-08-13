Major search underway as man gets into difficulty in water at Lakeside in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire Service are urging people to avoid the area as teams do "everything they can" to find him.

The fire and rescue service said in a statement: "At around 4.20pm, we were called to concerns that a man had got into difficulty in water.

"Numerous agencies have responded and specialist teams are doing everything they can do find him. Please avoid the area."

Lakeside Lake, Doncaster

It comes as temperatures topped 32C in parts of Yorkshire, and as crowds have flocked to the region's rivers, lakes and beaches.

Heatwave

In Sandsend, Coastguard teams were scrambled to search for a missing five-year-old boy during Whitby Regatta earlier in the day.

Witnesses said the alarm was raised after a sea fret blew in this morning and obscured visibility at Sandsend.