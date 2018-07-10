Major traffic problems mounting around Great Yorkshire Show as A1(M) suffers 'two mile tailbacks'

Have your say

Traffic is building on the main routes into Harrogate as the Great Yorkshire Show gets underway this morning.

A!(M) PIC: Google

Gates opened on the 160th show at 7.30am on Tuesday morning, and the roads leading into the Great Yorkshire Showground are now feeling the pressure.

One motorist told us that the A1(M) had a 'two mile tailback on the southbound carriageway, with vehicles queuing on the hard shoulder' to exit for the show at junction 47 for the A59.

Here are all the hotspots for traffic congestion that are currently being reported:

- Delays of two minutes on A59 Skipton Road Westbound between Park House Green and B6161 Otley Road. Average speed 15 mph.

- Severe delays of ten minutes on Ripon Road Southbound in North Yorkshire. Average speed ten mph.

- Delays of five minutes on A59 Skipton Road Eastbound between Harewood Road and A61 Skipton Road. Average speed five mph.

- Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on Skipton Road Eastbound between A61 Skipton Road and A59 Skipton Road. Average speed five mph.

- Long delays and very slow traffic on A61 both ways between A658 and B6162 Otley Road. Not helped by traffic heading towards the Great Yorkshire Show. Traffic is queueing especially Northbound.

- Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A61 Leeds Road Northbound between Walton Head Lane and Mount Street. Average speed ten mph.

- Severe delays of 24 minutes and delays increasing on A661 Wetherby Road Westbound between Deighton Road and Hookstone Chase. Average speed five mph.

- Delays of two minutes on Knaresborough Road Westbound in North Yorkshire. Average speed ten mph.

- Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A59 Knaresborough Road Eastbound between A61 Skipton Road and Leyland Road. Average speed five mph.

- Delays of five minutes and delays easing on York Road Westbound in North Yorkshire. Average speed 15 mph.

- Severe delays of 13 minutes on A59 Westbound between A59 and J47 A1(M). Average speed five mph.

- Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on A658 Northbound in North Yorkshire. Average speed ten mph.

- Delays of two minutes on Harrogate Road Northbound between A658 Harrogate Road and A658 Victoria Avenue. Average speed five mph.