Majority of media firms have found it difficult to recruit talent over the last year, survey finds

RSM surveyed 150 media businesses between 9 and 17 April 2025, with 84 per cent saying that it has been challenging to recruit new staff over the last 12 months, a stark increase from 63 per cent the previous year.

Almost two-thirds (62 per cent) are planning to hire freelancers and contractors over the next year and just under half (46 per cent) are planning to recruit more workers.

Chris Etherington, partner and head of media and technology in Yorkshire at RSM UK, said: “With Yorkshire recognised as a growing media hub, there’s scope for the sector to be a key driver of regional economic growth and create local employment opportunities, especially with the arrival of the Industrial Strategy this month.

A number of large media firms hold a strong presence in Yorkshire, including Channel 4 and ITV in Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

"However, the war on talent is showing little sign of easing, making it difficult for businesses to find the right people with the right skills.

Only two per cent of those surveyed had no plans to recruit over the next 12 months.

These plans to hire come amid the changes to employers’ National Insurance contributions (NICs) from April, which 61 per cent of businesses said would impact them.

To cover the increased costs from the rise in employers’ NIC and National Minimum Wage, a third (33 per cent) said they would reduce staff work hours, 29 per cent said they would restrain wages and 29 per cent would make redundancies.

Mr Etherington added: “There are thriving entrepreneurial media and technology businesses in the North, with the relocation of Channel 4 and various investment from Screen Yorkshire bringing high-quality production and talent to the region. However, growing and innovating in the sector is becoming more challenging.

"Rising staff costs mean businesses are exploring other ways to attract and retain staff, including share option schemes. This reinforces the importance of Screen Yorkshire’s investment in the Yorkshire Content Fund and Yorkshire’s Screen Diversity Programme, to make Yorkshire an attractive and accessible region for media professionals to work.”

“The government recognises the UK’s creative industries as “world-leading”, earmarking it as a priority, high-growth sector within its Industrial Strategy, with West Yorkshire also named as a creative industries priority region.