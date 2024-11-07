Mamas & Papas: Yorkshire firm has 'huge potential' for further growth after revealing record £154m sales
The business has reported revenue of £154.3m for the 12 months to March 31.
Sales across its 36 UK concessions within M&S and Next stores grew 48 per cent.
The company, which designs and sells travel systems, nursery furniture and baby products, said it would continue to expand its retail estate in the UK and abroad.
Nathan Williams, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are extremely proud to be delivering these numbers and what we are achieving with this great brand. Last year we saw the benefits of our investment in the brand and the business, with profitable sales growth from our key retail and e-commerce channels.
“What is really exciting is that as our data capabilities increase, we’re increasingly able to tailor support for parents and be even more helpful at critical points of their pregnancy journey.
“We’re also continuing to focus on new international partnerships as we globalise our brand. And there are still a lot of pins on the UK map where we see huge potential to bring our range to more customers and make us the most accessible brand in our market.”