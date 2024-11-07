Mamas & Papas: Yorkshire firm has 'huge potential' for further growth after revealing record £154m sales

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business has reported revenue of £154.3m for the 12 months to March 31.

Sales across its 36 UK concessions within M&S and Next stores grew 48 per cent.

The company, which designs and sells travel systems, nursery furniture and baby products, said it would continue to expand its retail estate in the UK and abroad.

Nathan Williams has hailed the company's latest results.

Nathan Williams, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are extremely proud to be delivering these numbers and what we are achieving with this great brand. Last year we saw the benefits of our investment in the brand and the business, with profitable sales growth from our key retail and e-commerce channels.

“What is really exciting is that as our data capabilities increase, we’re increasingly able to tailor support for parents and be even more helpful at critical points of their pregnancy journey.