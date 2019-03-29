Man, 39, charged with murder over Huddersfield stabbing

A 39-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man in Huddersfield.

Richard Astin, 42, of Malham Court, Huddersfield, was found stabbed on New Hey Road in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26.

- > Stacey Worsley faces being struck off as a nurse for defrauding son Toby Nye's cancer treatment



Shaun Anthony Waterhouse, 39, of Buckden Court, Huddersfield was arrested on Wednesday, March 27.

West Yorkshire Police have today charged him with the murder of Mr Astin.

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday, March 30.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement:

"Police investigating the death of Richard Astin, 42, of Malham Court, Huddersfield, who was found stabbed on New Hey Road in the early hours of Tuesday 26th March 2019, have this afternoon charged a man with his murder. Shaun Anthony Waterhouse, 39, of Buckden Court, Huddersfield will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning"