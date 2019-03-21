Man charged with causing deaths of two West Yorkshire men in crash on M62

Have your say

A man has been charged after a crash on the M62 which killed two Dewsbury men.

The crash happened on April 2, 2018 at the top of the westbound exit slip at junction 26 (Chain Bar) on the M62.

Two men, Adam Afsar, 34 and Jason Wilby, 27, both from the Thornhill Lees area of Dewsbury were killed.

A 22-year-old man from Barlborough, Derbyshire has been charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving.

The man appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 19.

He will appear at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, April 16.