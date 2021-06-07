Man dies in crash involving BMW and Hyundai on A167 near Oak Tree Hill, Brompton

Police are appealing for information following the crash which happened at around 2.30pm on Friday, June 4.

The crash involved a dark green BMW Z3 and a red Hyundai i10 on the A167 near Oak Tree Hill, Brompton.

The BMW was travelling northbound towards Darlington and the Hyundai in the opposite direction when the crash happened.

The male driver of the BMW Z3, from the Northallerton area was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital for treatment, but later released.