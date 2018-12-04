Man in late seventies missing from York

Police are searching for a man in his late seventies who has gone missing from his home in York.

Roger Beadnell was last seen leaving his home in Bede Avenue at about 9am today (December 4).

He is described as 6ft tall, with short grey hair, he wears glasses and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a short black jacket when he was last seen.

Officers are appealing for help to find Mr Beadnell, and anyone who thinks they might have seen him is asked to contact the force control room on 101, quoting reference number 0158 of 4 December 2018.