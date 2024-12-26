Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly released Department for Business and Trade data shows 1,140 business leaders in Yorkshire and the Humber have enrolled on the 12-week course.

The 90 per cent Government-funded programme was launched in April 2021 to help business leaders and senior managers to increase resilience, innovation, and growth within their organisations.

A spokesman said: “It comprises 12 modules which have been updated multiple times since launch to ensure they continue to address the changing challenges that SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) leaders face.

Leo Hopley, owner of Rustic Kitchen (pictured right) with members of the Hopley family (Photo supplied on behalf of Help to Grow: Management Course)

"The course includes 10 hours of business mentoring, peer learning and access to a dedicated alumni network for ongoing support and development.”

Delivered by 62 Small Business Charter accredited business schools across the UK, it is available to Yorkshire and the Humber business leaders at Leeds Business School, Leeds Beckett University; Leeds University Business School; Leeds Trinity University; Huddersfield Business School; Hull University Business School; University of Bradford School of Management and Sheffield Business School, Sheffield Hallam University.

Flora Hamilton, executive director at Small Business Charter, added: “Hitting the milestone of having 10,000 people enrol on the Help to Grow: Management Course from across every part of the UK demonstrates the value business leaders are getting from the programme.

"Through our network of Small Business Charter accredited business schools, we’re empowering small- and medium-sized companies to become more successful by developing more sustainable, innovative and resilient businesses.”

Leo Hopley, owner of Rustic Kitchen, a family business, was the first person to enrol on the course, in April 2021.

He said: "We’ve grown over the years but what I learned on the course allowed us to professionalise. It gave me a grounding in the fundamentals of running a business, helped me to understand business frameworks that I could use to manage Rustic Kitchen and showed me how to structure the business for future growth. When making decisions, we still go back to the mission, vision and values three years later.”