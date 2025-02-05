Map shows 300 solar farms across Yorkshire and Humber that campaigners fear will blight treasured landscapes

With hundreds of solar farm developments on the way swathes of Yorkshire countryside are set for a radical change.

The sheer scale is difficult to visualise. An invaluable tool to understand the extent of the projects is the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s Renewable Energy Planning Database.

Yorkshire and the Humber have 48 operational solar developments. But a huge expansion is planned, with nearly 300 in the pipeline.

A further 54 applications have been submitted, and a further 240 are awaiting construction.

A group of campaigners gathered at Conisbrough Castle, Conisbrough, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, to protest about a proposed Solar Farm on 1200 acres of green belt land near the village Conisbrough.

Areas which will be producing the most solar energy show on the map as bright red spots, with clusters around Hull and Beverley, Sheffield, Doncaster and Stainforth.

Solar Energy UK’s senior communications adviser Gareth Simkins explains why applications appear to cluster in places: “Broadly speaking access to the Grid is quite a rare commodity. You can’t place huge arrays of solar anywhere you’d like, therefore the simplest most readily available connections are where the decommissioned coal-fired power stations are.

“There’s plenty in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and what used to be called Megawatt Valley which explains why there’s a certain degree of clustering. It’s using a readily available resource.”

At the moment the UK has roughly 20GW of solar capacity, on the ground and on rooftops. Solar Energy UK expects there to be 60GW by 2030.

Curlew, Scientific name: Numenius arquata. Close up of an adult curlew stood on a fence post in natural farmland habitat, facing right. Curlew are a declining species on the IUCN red list.

“Whatever the precise target set by the government there will be a very great expansion of solar farms within the next few years delivering clean, green and secure power for the nation,” said Mr Simkins.

“Last year solar represented 4.7 per cent of all generation. We would expect it to be maybe 15 per cent by 2030 to 2035.”

Incredibly there is only one solar panel manufacturer in the country, GB Sol in Wales. So the many millions of panels will all be imported - and they will come mainly from China, which has benefitted from low manufacturing costs and government support.

“China stole a march on the world years ago by identifying solar was going to be a major player and the Chinese government ploughed in a lot of money,” said Mr Simkins.

As for people’s concerns, he says the push for solar is in the national interest: “There were people who weren’t happy about the construction of canals and the railways in the Victorian period. There were people who weren’t happy about the construction of the high voltage electricity network. These are infrastructure projects that benefit the entire nation. Unfortunately they are going to disappoint or upset certain individuals.”

Planning applications present a rosy picture of the future - wildflowers, sheep grazing under panels, more hedges and trees.

However opponents worry about the security fencing which will surround them, seemingly barring access to all but the smallest animals, and fear seas of glass will impact on birdlife.

Mr Simkins says concerns are “a common public concern but wholly misplaced”.

He cites research the industry commissioned of sites up and down the country, which concluded farms “can become havens for biodiversity, playing an important role in nature restoration across the country”.

However Sara Robin, who used to comment on planning applications for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said she felt they “could be better than they are for nature” and there hasn’t been enough independent research into potential impacts and how to avoid them.

Ms Robin, who is now retired, and speaking in a personal capacity, expressed concern about the loss of foraging land for rare birds like curlew, golden plover, pink footed geese and lapwing, which frequent the Humber.

There was also evidence that farms impacted on bats but scientists weren’t sure why.

Ms Robin said the largest projects - those over 50MW - preceded the introduction of new rules which require them to provide a 10 per cent Biodiversity Net Gain.

“A lot of the solar farms are Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects due to their large size and so have planning permission handled centrally by the Planning Inspectorate in Bristol. NSIPS don’t need to provide BNG until Nov 2025 - so it’s up to the developer as to whether they provide it or not at the moment. Some developers are - some aren’t.

“If the development is on an arable field it will be very easy to say that there has been an increase in biodiversity just by sowing some wildflower seeds round the edge. This may lead to developers then using the development to sell biodiversity credits to other developers.