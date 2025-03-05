Temperatures reaching 50 degrees, towering sand dunes and an unforgiving terrain awaits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But four schoolfriends from North Yorkshire training for the “world’s toughest race” say they’ll run in the knowledge that every mile they do will help raise funds for a “Cinderella” cancer.

Will Theile, 31, from York, will take on the legendary Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert next month, alongside childhood friends Josh Reid, Geordie Tulloch, and Hector Tulloch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group, who met at Ampleforth College, are taking on the gruelling six-day, 252km race to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research in memory of Will’s mother-in-law, Carol Murphy, who died from a brain tumour last year.

TOPSHOT - Competitors take part in stage 5 of the 37th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Jdaid and Kourci Dial Zaid in the Moroccan Sahara desert, near Merzouga central Morocco, on April 28, 2023

Despite their devastating impact, research funding remains disproportionately low – just one per cent – compared to other cancers.

A meeting last month of the All Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours heard that while there has been a slight increase in brain tumour survival rates over the past five years, the progress is significantly slower compared to other cancers that receive greater research funding.

Will said: “Carol was a remarkable woman who was taken from us far too soon. She lived to meet two grandchildren and see her three daughters get married, but her diagnosis was devastating and came out of nowhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to honour her memory by doing this mad challenge and help fund research that could lead to better outcomes for others who are suffering from this terrible disease.”

Will Theile left and Josh Reid will take on the legendary Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert next month

Carol, from Northern Ireland, was diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma in late 2022. Despite a prognosis of six to 12 months, she defied expectations and lived until September 2024.

This allowed her to attend all three of her daughters' weddings and meet her two grandchildren.

Sadly, she passed away at the age of 62, surrounded by her family at home. The group hopes to raise £20,000 for Brain Tumour Research and are training hard, averaging 100km a week, fitting in ultramarathons and long-distance runs around their busy schedules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve also applied for a Guinness World Record as the heaviest team of four to complete the race, with a combined weight of over 450 kilograms.

Hector Tulloch

Will, who recently became a father, adds: “We hope this challenge inspires others to push their limits and support causes that matter. I’m also looking forward to the day when I can tell my little one about this incredible challenge, why I did it, and how wonderful his grandmother was.”

Another local runner is Charlie Parish, 36, who is raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – a movement against suicide, the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

Charlie who moved to Harrogate three years ago from Bournemouth and works in the mortgage industry, said: ”I think it’s imperative that people – especially guys – speak about how they’re feeling and that we get better at handling it when someone does too.”