The former office space above the Gowthorpe entrance at Market Cross has been transformed into new, one and two bedroom apartments – creating new living space overlooking Selby Abbey. The apartments will now be released to the rental market.

Dransfield Properties own and manages Market Cross Shopping Centre, which the company bought in 2005.

James Shepherd, managing director at Dransfield Properties, said: “We are really pleased to be further investing in our centre with the creation of the new apartments here at Market Cross, and to have worked with local companies to deliver this project.

new apartments have been created above Selby’s Market Cross shopping centre.

“Market Cross is a true mixed use centre with not only a great retail and eating out offer but a great location for people to live, right in the centre of the town.”

A team of local builders, joiners and decorators worked on the project over the last eight weeks.

Drnsfield Properties said that demand for viewings at the new apartments had already !exceeded expectation”.

The new development has delivered an investment worth £500,000 at the centre,

The developers said that the project had “given a tired and unloved part of the town a new lease of life as well-appointed town centre living space”.

The new apartments are in a listed building at the front entrance to the centre.