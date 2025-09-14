Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listed as an ancient monument since 1958, Historic England says little is known about Wallerthwaite, but it's thought to have been abandoned as a result of raids by Scots and the 1349 Black Death.

Remains of the medieval village flank the south west of Markington, including house platforms and enclosures as low earthwork banks, with tracks between them.

Some have the remains of ridge and furrow cultivation, with balks and headlands surviving as earthworks. Its main street survives as Wallerthwaite Lane.

High Street, Markington. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

However, Wallerthwaite lives on with a farm named after it near the site and also in Markington, with a recent modern development of 25 two to six-bedroom homes, "perfect for first-time buyers, those moving up the property ladder and anyone looking to downsize" bearing its name.

Located just off the A61 five miles from Ripon and eight from Harrogate, many of Markington's residents commute to the small cathedral city or North Yorkshire's most populous centre for work.

Nevertheless, there's a determination among some residents to maintain the village's services and protect its rural qualities.

As such, following mounting concerns over speeding traffic and large vehicles passing through Markington, North Yorkshire Council has recently closed a consultation over introducing a series of speed restrictions, including 20mph limits on five of the village's streets.

The village sports field by Markington Beck. Photograph by Tony Johnson

It comes two years after the local authority announced a bid to get Markington's village shop and post office, on the High Street, had been successful and that the premises should be declared an Assets of Community Value.

And last year, after learning the school bus service would stop taking students from Markington to Nidderdale High School in Pateley Bridge, parents protested.

A host of facilities continue to thrive in the village. Among the HIgh Street homes stands Markington Church of England Primary and Nursery School, which was last year praised by Ofsted as an aspirational school with outstanding early years provision.

The school’s outdoor area was singled out for being filled with a varied range of open-ended learning opportunities encouraging children to explore.

Markington Hall.

The heart of the village hosts the well-used Markington War Memorial Institute, which was built in tribute not only to the nine men from the area killed in the First World War, but also the 63 who served and returned and the 34 who served in the Second World War.

Maintaining the military theme, nearby is the Yorkshire Hussar Inn, named after the Yorkshire Hussar Regiment, which formed in 1794 and was based 20-plus miles away in Northallerton.

The 15th century premises, part of which was a butcher's and blacksmiths before becoming a pub in 1850, has a main bar with a stone flagged floor and beamed ceiling, a games room to the right with pool table, known locally as the Punch and Judy area.

The village has given its name to the Markington and District Rural Billiards and Snooker League, which was established in 1952 and upholds the tradition of competitive matches across an area of Nidderdale spanning about 150 square miles.

The pub, which hosts parish council meetings, also a music room as well as a restaurant. The inn's kitchen was previously where the pub's beer was brewed. Four neighbouring cottages and their wash house, as well as a brewhouse, also now form part of the pub.

Markington's population rises between April and October, as behind the pub there is a holiday park licensed for 75 static caravans, set in six acres of land.

North of the village, the Yorkshire Riding Centre, regarded among Yorkshire's best equestrian centres, which forms part of the vast agricultural hinterland of Markington.

Underlining its credentials as a historic farming centre, evidence of a 3,000-year-old bronze-age barrow survives behind Poplar Terrace and the listed Brook House, a mid-18th century rubble and cobble farmhouse looms large over Markington's western entrance.

Nearby, there's the limestone rubble Church Farmhouse and a variety of agricultural outbuildings.

The village is bookended by Markington Beck meandering along the same course as, and in places within earshot of, the High Street. Possibly the best view of the watercourse, which passes behind terraced properties on the High Street, is from a small stone bridge on Westerns Lane.

Part of the High Street is particularly narrow, with just a pavement segregating the road from a pot pourri of properties leading towards the impressive 17th century Markington Hall, which unusally for a historic mansion, can be seen from the village's main road.

It's announced by imposing gate pillars and boasts a sweeping tree-lined driveway, formal lawns, orchards with the River Robert flowing through the grounds, which also includes a water mill used for grinding corn, and later oats, maize and barley, which ran until 1967.

East of the hall there is a 16th century timber frame barn that was converted into a chapel 1939 by Lord Illingworth for the family of 18th and 19th century anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce, who never lived there because it was tenanted at the time.

Wilberforce's great great great grandson lives now lives at the hall and recent years have seen additions such as the spectacularly crafted Cran Darach Treehouse, which sleeps up to four and features a hot tub and a sauna.

It was at the instigation of the Wilberforce family that the village church, St Michael's, was built in 1844.