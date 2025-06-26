Meet the man on a mission to build more high-quality homes in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a couple of years, the name Homes by Honey was built around a voracious appetite for new sites or staff – it bought 21 sites in 24 months and now has a pipeline of 2,825 homes.

It’s no coincidence these followed a fall in land values after the autumn mini-budget of 2022.

Now, startup honey – under the oversight of founder and chief executive Mark Mitchell – has entered the build-and-sell phase.

Honey chief executive, Mark Mitchell

Mitchell has been a prominent and precocious housebuilding exec on the Yorkshire scene since his mid-20s.

“I was very young,” he says. “Probably overtly confident; a lot comes down to sponsorship too. Ben Bailey Homes chief executive Paul Russell took a shine to me and I was commercial director at 25, overseeing land as well.”

Mitchell was attracted to construction from an early age when he spotted an advert for a trainee quantity surveyor at Henry Boot Homes in the Sheffield Star, after an A-level maths teacher at Sheffield’s Norton College told his parents university wouldn’t be the best option.

He applied and got the job. He did a HNC qualification for two years, though left Henry Boot because they wouldn’t give him a company car.

Mitchell then jumped to Ben Bailey Homes, which had its roots in Mexborough going back to 1933, and then quickly moved to the commercial side. Ben Bailey was sold to Gladedale for £90m in August 2007, six weeks before a run on the Northern Rock building society marked the start of the Global Financial Crisis in this country.

Mitchell was Gladedale’s managing director at 26. Lloyds Bank took control of the business, as the banks did with many housebuilders at the time. Neil Fitzsimmons and Colin Lewis, former chief executive and chairman at Redrow, moved to Avant to turn it around.

Mitchell recalls: “I’d probably argue that to get to chief executive was thanks to them. A lot of regions closed but Yorkshire was kept on. I worked with them on the product and we sold Avant again in 2014 to three equity funds: Alchemy (Special Opportunities), Avenue (Capital) and Angelo Gordon. Neil left, Colin became chief executive and took me under his wing as a future successor. I learned so much from him.”

In 2017 Mitchell was appointed to the main board at Avant as chief operating officer and in January 2020 was announced as future chief executive as Lewis was stepping down. The business was building 2,000 homes a year and employed 780 staff when it was sold to Berkeley DeVeer and Elliott Advisors, partnering with former Persimmon Homes chief executive Jeff Fairburn in April 2021. Later, in 2024, Avant said in a report to Companies House that its assets had been overstated by £43m when it was acquired.

Mitchell became chief executive following the sale but says: “I know Jeff and you can’t have two people can you? It was always going to be a private equity play for the next growth story.

"But with any new ownership there will always be differences of visions and I had time to consider it. There wasn’t anything untoward. I fancied doing something myself.”

He left Avant in January 2022 and met with Alchemy again at the closing dinner for its sale, delayed because of the pandemic.

“I was sat with Tom Boszko, [Alchemy partner], now a friend, and he asked what I was doing. I said ‘I was about to ask you if you fancied doing it again?’ He said ‘go on then’. I said I wanted to follow the vision of Avant, which is aspirational homes, but affordable, in the right local markets in the north and Midlands and he said he’d give us £50m equity to set it up.

“They had done well on exiting Avant and liked the sector. Between 2010 and 2014 we got Avant from being a toxic asset which hadn’t had any investment from Lloyds to it being clean, with a great product, a land supply and great people.”

In early 2022, Mitchell recruited his first two staff – an architect and buyer who had left Avant. Over five months, from Mitchell’s kitchen, they created a house site range and drove around the country meeting suppliers. The first sites were at South Normanton and near Goldthorpe, Barnsley.

He effectively created an offer which was repeatable and buildable but embraced the coming Future Homes Standards and new energy sources and insulation without changes to the layouts or buildings. Heat pumps, wider cavities and solar panels are standard.

In January 2023, the business set up in an office in Ward’s Exchange, Sheffield. It now has 95 staff and has opened a base at Thorpe Park, outside Leeds. Alchemy is providing equity funding of £75m, and while Mitchell says gaining credit facilities can be tricky for an SME backed by private equity, it has £160m of bank funding from four lenders.

He says: “We were lucky. We were buying when no-one else was after the mini-budget. My view was there was a supply-and-demand imbalance and every index has proved me right, so where’s the risk?

“The first five acquisitions were unconditional deals on the back of having outline planning.

“Once you do that, people know you are in the market. The advantages we have over PLCs is that the decision-maker is me only, so we can act quickly.”

Brand and reputation counts for a lot in housebuilding too– especially so for a business that had yet to deliver any. But, so far, honey has 100 per cent satisfaction on National House Building Council (NHBC) and Home Builders Federation (HBF) surveys.

“We want to be known for style, sustainability, substance and customer service,” he says. “You have to put yourself in the customer’s shoes. Whether it is a £100,000 or £1m home, it’s the most they can spend so that house should be just as special.”

The average selling price of a honey home is £280,000. Eighty-five per cent are three or four bedrooms sold to second or third-time buyers.

The majority of locations so far have been in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire, though he would like to push on.

“If I could be on four sites in Leeds in the morning I would, but the land supply hasn’t been there. There’s more availability between Sheffield and south of Nottingham. You go where the land is.”