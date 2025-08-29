Meet the maths teacher who has raised over £1 million for charity with epic runs and cycles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old maths teacher and personal trainer from Bradford has already raised more than £1 million for charity through a series of ambitious physical feats since 2012. Now he has his sights set on a mammoth undertaking at the other side of the world in Oceania.

"At the moment, the idea is to mainly focus on New Zealand. I'd like to run the North Island, cycle the South Island and then run the South and cycle the North on the way back,” he says. "There are other options I've been thinking about too, such as a ‘lap’ all the way around Australia which would possibly be on my bike.

"I haven't calculated the distance yet but it will be massively more than I've covered before, so I have to make sure I have enough time to make it back before getting ready for the new school term."

Sam Boatwright has raised over £1 million for charity with epic runs and cycles

Sam’s first challenge was running 50 miles every day for 50 days to raise money for Help For Heroes. Despite never having completed a marathon before, the challenge saw him run across England, Scotland and Wales and he raised more than £16,000.

In 2017, Sam travelled to America and took to the open road with a couple of pairs of trainers and a second-hand bike. He cycled 3,000 miles crossing America coast to coast in 32 days, and raised a further £14,000.Then, in 2019, he cycled from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland and he’s also swum the English Channel.

“There isn’t one challenge that stands out as being the hardest, all of the challenges have been difficult in different ways,” Sam says. “I broke my shoulder about four months before I was due to swim the channel which made training extremely tough.”

“The first run in 2012 just hurt with a burning pain that no words can even begin to describe,” he adds. “And the journey across America was relentless and a kind of tortuous boredom, with long straight roads mile after mile and never-ending corn fields in 85 per cent humidity.”

Sam, who is also the co-founder of a sustainable protein supplements brand, Brown Bag Protein, says he has to plan his challenges for weekends or school holidays, around his job as a teacher.

For me, it’s never been about how I complete the challenge, I always focus on why I’m doing it,” he says. “I always feel that I need something to drive me, such as a goal, finish line or a target - that’s what helps to keep me moving.