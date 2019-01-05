Men called 'Daniel' most likely to commit crime Yorkshire Police Force reveals

It turns out maybe you can predict which of your friends might turn out to be a criminal.

Humberside Police has revealed the most common names of criminals charged with offences in the area between January 1, 2016, and December 11, 2018.

And, according to the list provided following a Freedom of Information request, more than 65,000 crimes were carried out by people with one of these 10 names.

Each name on the list is a typical male name, which is a reflection of the disproportionate amount of crimes committed by men.

According to the results, it’s more a case of ‘delinquent Dan’ than Desperate Dan in Hull, as people with the name ‘Daniel’ were charged 948 times in the past three years – 177 times more than the second-placed name.

The name ‘Michael’ came in at second, ahead of ‘David’ in third, while ‘James’ and ‘Paul’ make up the top five.

Meanwhile, people with the names Lee, Andrew, Christopher, Mark and John all feature more than 500 times on the list of people to have been given a charge, summons or postal requisition since 2016.

Among the Daniels to have contributed to the figures is Daniel Lawson, of Main Road, Thorngumbald who duped an elderly man out of £2,000 after harassing his victim and putting “the fear of God into him.” Lawson was given a four-month sentence suspended for two years.

Daniel Ziemski, of Beech Close, west Hull was jailed for three years and banned from driving for four and a half years after leading police on a dangerous 100 mph pursuit along a busy east Hull road.

He admitted burglary, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, dangerous driving, failing to provide a sample for analysis, and aggravated vehicle damage (damage to the stolen car).

Similarly Michael Sales, of no fixed abode, would have contributed to a rise in the rankings for the name ‘Michael’ after he was charged with indecent exposure, after making lewd comments and exposing himself to a dog walker along Sewerby Cliffs.

One of Hull’s most prolific burglars, Michael Hamilton, 56, was jailed after targeting three Roman Catholic, two Anglican and a Methodist clergyman between August 4 and September 3 2018. At the time, the court heard that Hamilton had a staggering 46 previous burglaries on his record.

Criminals such as David John Mills, 33, have added to the number of ‘Davids’ on the list. Mills was jailed after a dramatic rooftop stand-off in Bransholme, with the tense exchange lasting over five hours.

He was charged with six offences, including damaging roof tiles, aerials and chimney stacks and threatening unlawful violence.



Here is the full list of most common criminal first names for the last three years, and the number of charges and summons associated with the name.

Name, No. of charges/summons

Daniel – 948

Michael – 771

David – 665

James – 661

Paul – 647

Lee – 599

Andrew – 597

Christopher – 563

Mark – 555

John – 510

Grand Total – 6,516



