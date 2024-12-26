Milestone reached as I’Anson Bros animal feed mill is completed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterloo House, which cost more than £20m, is the largest-ever investment by the family-owned and managed firm I’Anson Bros which celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2025.

Managing Director, Sarah Richardson, a member of the fourth generation of the family to run the business, based in Masham, North Yorkshire, said: “Commissioning and formal hand-over of the new mill is a highly significant occasion in the history of our business and for the UK feed industry as a whole.

"It is a milestone achievement made possible by the commitment of all our colleagues in the firm and the skilled and dedicated project partners and contractors that has brought this initiative to life.