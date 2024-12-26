Milestone reached as I’Anson Bros animal feed mill is completed
Waterloo House, which cost more than £20m, is the largest-ever investment by the family-owned and managed firm I’Anson Bros which celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2025.
Managing Director, Sarah Richardson, a member of the fourth generation of the family to run the business, based in Masham, North Yorkshire, said: “Commissioning and formal hand-over of the new mill is a highly significant occasion in the history of our business and for the UK feed industry as a whole.
"It is a milestone achievement made possible by the commitment of all our colleagues in the firm and the skilled and dedicated project partners and contractors that has brought this initiative to life.
"We are now embarked on a phased build-up of production and operational capability. We are very proud to be a Yorkshire business and an integral part of the rural community and its economy.”
