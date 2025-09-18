Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm saw turnover growth of £13m in its 2024/25 financial year, leading to record revenues of £181m.

It came in a year which saw the firm almost double its office space in Leeds with a move to One City Square. Mills & Reeve also invested in its team during the period, increasing headcount in Yorkshire by 17 per cent, including forming a new banking team with lateral hires in partner Nick Bell and senior associate Matt Ryan.

Paul Johnson, partner and head of the Leeds office at Mills & Reeve, said: "This is a strong performance in a challenging market.

Paul Johnson, partner and head of the Leeds office at Mills & Reeve. Photo: Claire Wood Photography.

“We’ve doubled down on our commitment to the region with new offices at One City Square, almost doubling our square footage and cementing our presence in Leeds.

“We’ve continued to invest in our people, technology and offices to push forward with our ambitious 2030 firm-wide strategy.”

The firm said it had also strengthened its international offering during the year, re-branding to M&R Global.

The company is aiming for 40 per cent of all its work to have an international element by 2030.

Mills & Reeve said that during the year, it had also worked to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

It said nine new AI solutions had recently been piloted across the business as part of an “ambitious programme” to drive improvements.

The company’s staff received an average bonus of at least £1,000 during the period through its annual all-staff bonus.

This year's national bonus pool, which is directly linked to the firm’s profits and varies each year, was £1.4m.

The latest results come around 12 months since the firm launched its new national strategy.

Mr Johnson added: “We’re only a year into our national strategy and have already seen strong progress towards our priorities of putting clients at the heart of our business, being a leader in our sector and markets, driving success through technology and being a leader in experience for our people.