Mind Over Murder: Former Yorkshire Television reporters Jake Lynch and Annabel McGoldrick releas crime novel

They have been working together since they met in the newsroom decades ago, and now a husband-and-wife team who used to be regional reporters in Yorkshire have written Mind Over Murder, a crime fiction novel.

Jake Lynch, who grew up near Grimsby, met his wife Annabel McGoldrick, who had gone to the University of Leeds, while they worked at Yorkshire Television more than 30 years ago.

"Our eyes met across a crowded newsroom, as they said, then we became the newsroom couple rather rapidly, as I recall,” says Jake.

Annabel McGoldrick and Jake Lynch.

He went on to present for the merged Yorkshire-Tyne Tees channel in 1993, while Annabel continued at Calendar. However, she later moved from journalism to psychotherapy and is now an accredited EMDR consultant, training clinicians worldwide.

Jake, meanwhile, has worked as a political correspondent for Sky News, as Sydney correspondent for The Independent, and a news anchor for BBC World TV News.

They also became a pioneering figures in the field of Peace Journalism – they co-authoured a book of that name – going on to teach on the subject at the University of Sydney. Jake was awarded the prestigious Luxembourg Peace Prize in 2017.

Jake, 60, and Annabel, 61, moved to Oxford in 1997 but now split their time between the city and Sydney.

And, “if you consult the world of fiction, Oxford is pretty much the most dangerous place in the world,” says Jake, so the pair decided to add their own work to the canon.

Mind Over Murder, the first novel in the Janna Rose Mysteries series by the couple, is published by Next Chapter. However, it is not just another whodunit – this one features a psychotherapist protagonist specialising in Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR), a trauma therapy used by Annabel.

The novel follows journalist-turned-therapist Janna Rose, who is drawn into a dangerous conspiracy after the mysterious death of her ex-boyfriend, an activist leading an eco-protest against a controversial development. As Janna – a portmanteau of Jake and Annabel – digs deeper, she uncovers a web of corruption that puts her loved ones in peril. With lives at stake, she must use her unique insight into the human mind to outwit a ruthless adversary and expose the truth.

“Psychotherapy is integral to the story. the clues that permit Janna, the protagonist, to solve the murder come out of EMDR psychotherapy sessions. in time-honoured fashion, she gets told things whose significance she does not appreciate at the time, it's only when she learns more things later that their significance falls into place,” says Jake.

"But there's a kind of redemptive story arc which also comes out of the therapy.

"I suppose one could suspect, ‘Well, is this just a kind of gimmick, a spray-on credibility from this EMDR business?’ No, we're trying to integrate it into the plot of the novel and it is essential to how it unfolds.”

They pair are already working on the sequel, provisionally titled Diagnosis or Death.

“It's great fun because what happens is, you find yourself living in the story,” says Jake.