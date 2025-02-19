Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MM Band Services, based in the village of Burstwick, in Holderness, specialises in sleeper band and tour bus services for the entertainment industry.

The company has provided transport for best-selling international artists and their crews, including Beyoncé, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons and Kasabian.

Now, MM Band Services have designed and built a double decker “Star Bus” for major American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims.

Mike Moulds, Founder and Managing Director of MM Band Services, with the new Star Bus.

Mike Moulds, founder and managing director of MM Band Services, whose first bus purchase was a vehicle designed for popular British rock band Status Quo 25 years ago, said: “Teddy is the first artist to book the Star Bus and this is the fifth time we’ve supported him on his tours.

“He has been consulted about the design every step of the way, and it will benefit him and many other prestigious artists in the future.

“This is a significant investment for us as a business, and we’re responding to what Teddy has asked for. It’s important for us to be as green as we can be. It’s not just our ethos, it’s how we operate.”

The Star Bus has been designed with an en-suite bedroom for the star, a downstairs toilet, kitchen facilities with a sink and fridge, desk and office space,a lounge area and quilted sleeping bunks with gel-cooled mattresses for up to 10 people.

The company said they believe the £650,000 vehicle is the only model of its kind in the world to run on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, an alternative to diesel which reduces fuel emissions by 90 per cent.

The bus, which was designed and created by the MM Band Services team over 18 months, also includes a comprehensive entertainment system including widescreen HD TVs and high quality surround sound systems.

MM Band Services, which also has offices in London, which is celebrating its 25th year in business this year, currently has a fleet of 21 double decker tour buses.

The majority of the company’s buses are provided for artists in the music industry, as well as comedians, drag shows, podcast creators, pantomime casts and golf tours.

The company’s drivers cover millions of miles every year, across the UK and as far as Greece and Finland