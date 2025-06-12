Mobile Tornado: Harrogate firm announced new CEO as it posts widening losses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which provides cellular and workforce management solutions, posted a pre-tax loss of £1.67m for the year ending 31 December, up from a loss of £1.07m the year prior.

This came alongside a 10 per cent drop in revenue from £2.27m in 2023 to £2.03m last year.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange alongside the results, Jeremy Fenn, chairman of Mobile Tornado, said: "The strategic framework we have put in place is now delivering clear commercial results.

Harrogate-based Mobile Tornado has announced widening losses. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire shows the London Stock Exchange)

"The board's focus remains on growing recurring revenues and converting our expanded pipeline into meaningful financial returns.

“We entered the new financial year with renewed sales momentum and a significantly reduced cost base. We are cautiously optimistic that the business will be able to deliver an improved set of financial results for 2025."

Last year saw the firm close a major deal with Zain Iraq, part of Zain Group, a mobile network operator in the Middle East and Africa, through the firm’s s in-country partner.

Mobile Tornado’s results announcement came as the company appointed a new chief exec.

The firm said Luke Wilson, who joined the company’s board on 20 June 2024 and previously held the position of chief operating officer, has been appointed as chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Mobile Tornado added that Mr Fenn, having been acting chief executive officer alongside his chairman position, will now revert to the position of executive chairman.