Model of lifeboat handed back after restoration by Flamborough master mariner

A model lifeboat given to the son of the vicar of Flamborough 60 years ago has been lovingly restored by an old pal from school.

Tim Appleyard was 12 when he was given the model of the Friendly Forester lifeboat as a Christmas present in 1965.

Crafted by local fisherman Frank Mainprize, the model, which was powered by a dry battery motor, was a perfect replica of the real-life lifeboat, which launched from North Landing.

As an adult Mr Appleyard had a 31 year commission in the Royal Navy, rising to become an air battlespace manager and serving on the Navy's flagship HMS Ark Royal as air director.

The fully restored model of lifeboat Friendly Forester is handed over to Tim Appleyard by David Freeman

The RNLI supporter also commanded the Gibraltar Squadron from 1992 to 1994.

And whenever he moved house the lifeboat went with him.

Last year Mr Appleyard renewed contact with Flamborough lifeboat operations manager Capt David Freeman, a master mariner, who had a career in the Merchant Navy.

Capt Freeman went to the same school in the village as Tim and is a model boat builder and collector.

He agreed to restore the well-travelled boat, which had become rather tired-looking, carrying out its restoration to a meticulous standard.

Mr Appleyard and his wife Alison returned to the village last month to collect the model.

Those who have seen it say it is difficult to believe it is the same tired-looking model Tim left in David's capable hands last year.

It’ll now take pride of place in Tim's home in the south west of England.

The Friendly Forester was the first lifeboat at Flamborough not to have sails as a reserve means of propulsion. She launched 186 times and saved 89 lives over 30 years from 1953 to 1983.

In 1993, the RNLI decided to withdraw all weather lifeboat cover from Flamborough and built a brand new boathouse on the original site at South Landing. The station at North Landing closed for good.

Flamborough’s lifeboat Elizabeth Jane Palmer launched with Bridlington lifeboat Antony Patrick Jones on January 14 to a maydayto a man overboard from a fishing vessel 10 miles off Bridlington.