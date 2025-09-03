Mopo: Norwegian government invests £5m in Sheffield firm lending batteries to communities in Africa
The news comes after the firm, which provides battery rentals to communities in Sub-Saharan Africa, announced earlier this year that it had received backing from Octopus Energy and British International Investment (BII).
Mopo provides pay-per-use battery rentals in countries including Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda, where some communities have little to no access to energy grids. The firm supplies batteries which are then powered by renewable energy at small charging hubs, and distributed by local agents.
The batteries are aimed at replacing traditional fossil fuel-powered generators.
Speaking on the latest funding, Chris Longbottom, CEO of MOPO, said : “We’re delighted to welcome Norfund as the latest major investor to join the MOPO journey. This is a strong signal that our model, combining impact, innovation, and commercial return, is working.
“With Octopus and BII already behind us, Norfund’s support reinforces the belief that MOPO is a standout solution to the clean energy challenge.
“Demand is growing fast across Sub-Saharan Africa, and this investment will help us scale even faster to meet it.”
Mopo has now provided over over 28 million rentals since its launch in 2017, and earlier this year hit the milestone of one million rentals per month.
Pål Helgesen, investment director at Norfund, said: “Mopo has demonstrated innovation in its offerings, providing climate-friendly solutions improving energy access in underserved areas in particularly challenging markets.
“Norfund is delighted to back Mopo’s ongoing expansion and its efforts to bring access to sustainable energy to those who need it most.”
The latest investment comes after Mopo announced at the end of June that it had secured £1m in funding from Innovate UK, on behalf of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.
The firm said it would use the funding to expand its pay-per-use battery rental business in Nigeria.
Earlier in June, Mopo also announced that it had received backing from energy firm Octopus by the way of a “strategic investment”
Mopo did not say how much money had changed hands as part of the backing.
Mr Longbottom said at the time: “This funding and the strategic partnership will enable us to accelerate the scaling of our business in a market where the power supply deficit is particularly acute.
"With more than 600 million people across the continent lacking reliable grid infrastructure, the opportunity is vast – something we believe our new shareholders fully recognise.”